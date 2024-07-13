AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

