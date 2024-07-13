ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,310,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,645,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.