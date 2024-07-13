Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

