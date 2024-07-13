Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Absa Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.27.
About Absa Group
