ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.59.

ACAD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,775.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $216,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

