Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

AHEXY opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

