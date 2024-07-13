Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $635.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

