Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

