Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,143,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,832,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,729,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.