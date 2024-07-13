Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $574,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $240.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.54. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.