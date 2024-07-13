Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 1,290 VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EVX opened at $172.20 on Friday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52-week low of $132.69 and a 52-week high of $172.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.