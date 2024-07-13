Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,288,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,136,000 after purchasing an additional 347,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $105.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

