Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 2,092 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

