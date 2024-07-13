Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $261.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.78.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

