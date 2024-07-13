Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 293,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

