Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.