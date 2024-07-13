Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 223 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,040.11 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.