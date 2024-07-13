Advisory Alpha LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

