Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $2,858,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 991.3% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 244,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 222,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $393.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

