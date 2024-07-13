Advisory Alpha LLC Has $220,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

