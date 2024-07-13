Advisory Alpha LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,368 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

