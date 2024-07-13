Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after purchasing an additional 888,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,550,000 after acquiring an additional 198,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after acquiring an additional 504,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

