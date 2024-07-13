Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $204,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,672.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

