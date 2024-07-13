Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $284,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

