Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

