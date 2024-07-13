Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 762 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $284.89 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

