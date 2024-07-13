Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 931 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 931 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $238.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

