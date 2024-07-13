Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

