Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,246,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,850,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS ITB opened at $108.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

