Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 194 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

