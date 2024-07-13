Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $168.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
