Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

ADP stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

