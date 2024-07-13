Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 18,077 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 720,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

