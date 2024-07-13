Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,913 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 431,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,475,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

QQQM opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.