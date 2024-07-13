Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.32.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

