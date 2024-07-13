Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

PGR opened at $213.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

