Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 20,442 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

