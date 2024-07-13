Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 39,674 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.44 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

