Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 51,977 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 433.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,781,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.