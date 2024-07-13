Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 825 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CSX by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

