Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMB opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.