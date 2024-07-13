Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 179.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

NYSE:GWW opened at $918.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $923.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $930.87. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

