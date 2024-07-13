Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

