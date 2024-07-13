Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 112.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

