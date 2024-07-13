Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 141.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $446.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.83 and a 200-day moving average of $414.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

