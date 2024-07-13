Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $201.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day moving average is $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.