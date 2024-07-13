Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,537,000 after purchasing an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 397,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,217,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.