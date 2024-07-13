Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 4.70% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FCLD opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

About Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

