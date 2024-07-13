Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 4.70% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
FCLD opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.
About Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF
The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.