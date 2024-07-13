Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

