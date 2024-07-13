Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.