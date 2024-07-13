Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 630 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $476.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.56 and a 200-day moving average of $602.23.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

